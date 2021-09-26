Menu

Education
September 26 2021 1:00pm
03:11

Teaching children about the importance of sustainability

14-year-old scout, Niko Fanous, explains what Scouts Canada is doing to educate kids and teens about the importance of mitigating the impacts of climate change.

