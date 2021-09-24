Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 24 2021 6:27pm
01:59

Doctor facing investigation over medical exemptions

A Richmond Hill medical doctor is facing a probe by Ontario’s College of Physicians and Surgeons after allegations he offered medical exemption forms to patients. Seán O’Shea reports.

