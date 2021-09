Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou spoke Friday after attending court in B.C. where a U.S. extradition request was withdrawn, ending the court case that started with her initial arrest in 2018 in Canada. Wanzhou thanked her legal team for their work and family and friends for their care and help. She also said her life “has been turned upside-down” over the past three years, but said it was also an “invaluable experience.”