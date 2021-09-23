Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 23 2021 10:26pm 02:06 Healing gatherings by Enoch Cree Nation coming to an end on Orange Shirt Day After hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered at former residential school sites across Canada, two women wanted to provide a space to heal, honour and grieve. Sarah Komadina has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217504/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217504/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?