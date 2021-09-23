Winnipeg Jets September 23 2021 9:06pm 00:42 Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is pro-choice on getting vaccinated Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck says he would have preferred to have had a choice in the matter of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to Canada. Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is pro choice on getting vaccinated REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217383/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217383/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?