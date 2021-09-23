Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 23 2021 8:47pm
01:48

COVID-19 patient pleads with others to get vaccinated

From her hospital bed, a COVID-19 patients is pleading with other British Columbians to learn from her mistake, and get vaccinated. Catherine Urquhart reports.

