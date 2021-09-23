Global News Hour at 6 BC September 23 2021 8:47pm 01:48 COVID-19 patient pleads with others to get vaccinated From her hospital bed, a COVID-19 patients is pleading with other British Columbians to learn from her mistake, and get vaccinated. Catherine Urquhart reports. ‘I chose not to get the vaccine’: B.C. mom battling COVID speaks from her ICU bed REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217374/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8217374/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?