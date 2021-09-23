Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 23 2021 10:31am
04:01

Adopt a Pet with Arlene the dog

Global News Morning is joined by Arlene the dog, now ready to be adopted after a lengthy recovery, and the Saskatoon SPCA’s Jemma Omidian talks about the home Arlene is looking for.

