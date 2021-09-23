Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
September 23 2021 7:29am
01:22

Liberal Randy Boissonnault wins in Edmonton Centre after tight race

The tight election in Edmonton Centre is now over, with the call that Liberal Randy Boissonnault won being made two days after the federal election. Sarah Komadina has the details.

