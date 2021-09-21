Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 21 2021 6:12pm
01:49

Long lineups, lengthy waits on election night

As many Ontarians attempted to exercise their democratic right, some were faced with long lineups. At one polling site, the lineup wound onto a highway off-ramp. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Advertisement

Video Home