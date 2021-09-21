Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
September 21 2021 1:29pm
05:04

Kids with Cancer: Marking childhood cancer awareness month

Val Figliuzzi, the executive director of the Kids with Cancer Society, talks about childhood cancer awareness month as well as how the society has pivoted its annual family camp due to COVID-19.

