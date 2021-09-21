Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
September 21 2021 1:14pm
04:44

Political professor Duane Bratt says 2021 federal election ‘most boring’ he’s witnessed

Political science professor Duane Bratt joins Global News Morning Edmonton to debrief on the federal election results, as well as some big losses for the conservatives in Alberta.

Advertisement

Video Home