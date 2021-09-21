Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 21 2021 10:02am
05:44

Federal Election

Justin Trudeau and the Liberals fall short of the majority government they were hoping for. UBC’s Max Cameron and UFV’s Hamish Telford provide some morning-after the federal election analysis of where we go from here.

