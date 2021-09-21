Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 21 2021 2:28am
01:17

Regina-Wascana Riding goes blue again

In a landslide victory, Conservative Michael Kram has once again won the Regina-Wascana riding. He held a solid lead over Liberal challenger Sean McEachern throughout.

