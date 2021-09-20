Menu

Sports
September 20 2021 9:22pm
01:53

Battle of the Blades: Team Canada Women vs BCHL

The Trail Smoke Eaters and Cranbrook Bucks are set to play exhibition games against Canada’s Women’s National Team. Jay Janower reports.

