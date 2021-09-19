Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 19 2021 1:01pm
04:29

Final day on the federal election campaign trail

Hamish Telford, political science professor at the University of the Fraser Valley, explains the role British Columbia will play on election night.

Advertisement

Video Home