Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 18 2021 9:33pm
02:13

Saving salmon in Burnaby’s Guichon Creek

World Rivers Day will be marked later this month and the man behind the big day is also celebrating a major step forward in a decades-long effort to bring a little creek in Burnaby back to life. Julia Foy reports.

