Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 18 2021 2:13pm
03:30

New children’s book promotes the power of activism

B.C.-based author, Nikki Bergstresser, explains how she hopes her new kids book will teach young children that they have the power to make change and inspire others.

Advertisement

Video Home