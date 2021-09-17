Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 17 2021 8:20pm
01:30

United Nurses of Alberta Day of Action

The Alberta nurses union joined colleagues across the country Friday, calling on governments to take action. Kim Smith reports on the convoy of vehicles that made its way through Edmonton.

Advertisement

Video Home