COVID
September 17 2021 2:02pm
00:49

Child under age of 10 dies of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, Ont.

Waterloo Region medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang announced on Friday that a child under the age of 10 from the area has suffered a COVID-19-related death.

