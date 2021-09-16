Menu

Canada
September 16 2021 7:03pm
02:48

‘There is no question our ICUs are under extreme pressure’: AHS president

Alberta Health Services President and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu updates the critical care situation in the province as intensive care units continue to be under pressure due to COVID-19.

