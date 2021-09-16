Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 16 2021 11:02am
03:31

The long road to recovery for Indigenous tourism

Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada President and CEO Keith Henry discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how long it may take the industry to fully recover.

