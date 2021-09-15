Menu

Canada
September 15 2021 9:26pm
02:44

COVID-19: Alberta reaching out to other provinces for help, begins work on critical care triage protocol

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, announces drastic steps AHS is planning as ICU capacity becomes limited due to COVID-19.

