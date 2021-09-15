Canada September 15 2021 9:26pm 02:44 COVID-19: Alberta reaching out to other provinces for help, begins work on critical care triage protocol Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, announces drastic steps AHS is planning as ICU capacity becomes limited due to COVID-19. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8194578/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8194578/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?