Canada
September 15 2021 9:27pm
01:31

‘I don’t apologize for the decision to relax public health restrictions in the summer’: Kenney defends COVID-19 decisions

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not apologize for the decision to remove COVID-19 public health measures over the summer as the move was “supported by the data.”

