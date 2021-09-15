Canada September 15 2021 9:27pm 01:31 ‘I don’t apologize for the decision to relax public health restrictions in the summer’: Kenney defends COVID-19 decisions Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not apologize for the decision to remove COVID-19 public health measures over the summer as the move was “supported by the data.” REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8194570/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8194570/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?