Canada
September 15 2021 9:26pm
00:41

Kenney says Hinshaw has his ‘full confidence’ as COVID-19 response questioned

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw continues to have his full confidence amid the COVID-19 fourth wave.

