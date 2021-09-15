Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
September 15 2021 7:59pm
02:04

Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals

Full ICU beds mean kids are missing out on life-changing surgeries. They are far from “elective,” and are impacting some Albertans who aren’t even as old as the pandemic itself. Morgan Black reports.

Advertisement

Video Home