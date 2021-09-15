BC1 September 15 2021 6:36pm 00:31 Mass murder David Shearing denied parole One of the most notorious killers in B.C. history has again been denied parole. B.C. mass murderer David Ennis denied parole for fourth time REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8194187/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8194187/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?