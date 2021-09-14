How will B.C. government prevent crash in health care system following mandatory vaccination announcement?
Global News reporter Richard Zussman asks Health Minster Adrian Dix what his government will do to prevent staff shortages following Monday’s announcement that COVID-19 vaccinations are now a mandatory requirement for all health care workers beginning October 26. Dix says the level of risk justifies mandatory vaccinations in the healthcare setting, and they are preparing to deal with the situation if healthcare workers decide to leave their jobs.