Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 14 2021 11:12am
04:27

Making a donation through the Saskatoon Community Foundation

The Saskatoon Community Foundation has helped donors give back to the community for more than 50 years. CEO Carm Michalenko joins Global News Morning with how you can give a transformative gift.

