The Morning Show September 14 2021 10:29am 06:46 Jenna Caira on helping Canadian kids achieve athletic dreams Olympic medalist and Canadian softball star Jenna Caira talks about how Canadians can help kids achieve their dreams in sports with Canadian Tire Jumpstart on The Morning Show. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188935/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188935/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?