The Morning Show
September 14 2021 10:29am
06:46

Jenna Caira on helping Canadian kids achieve athletic dreams

Olympic medalist and Canadian softball star Jenna Caira talks about how Canadians can help kids achieve their dreams in sports with Canadian Tire Jumpstart on The Morning Show.

