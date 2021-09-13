Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 13 2021 10:00pm
02:12

Consumer Matters: B.C. vaccine card security questions answered

There are many privacy and security questions surrounding the B.C. vaccine card including whether the province can use the passport program to track you. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has some answers.

Advertisement

Video Home