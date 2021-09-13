Global News Hour at 6 BC September 13 2021 9:33pm 02:03 Many B.C. businesses hopeful over new COVID-19 vaccination rules While a vocal minority is decrying the B.C. vaccine card program, most businesses are hopeful they system will help their businesses recover from the pandemic downturn. Emad Agahi reports. ‘No vaccine, no silver screen’: B.C. theatre among businesses optimistic about vaccine cards REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188134/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8188134/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?