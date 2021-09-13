Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 13 2021 9:33pm
02:03

Many B.C. businesses hopeful over new COVID-19 vaccination rules

While a vocal minority is decrying the B.C. vaccine card program, most businesses are hopeful they system will help their businesses recover from the pandemic downturn. Emad Agahi reports.

