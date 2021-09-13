Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 13 2021 6:33pm
02:42

London, Ont., police investigate social media posts about alleged sexual assaults at Western University student residence

Students are concerned about their safety despite the fact police say they have yet to speak with any alleged victims. Catherine McDonald reports.

