Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 13 2021 6:39pm 02:25 COVID-19: Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Toronto General Hospital Protesters gathered outside Toronto General Hospital to protest COVID-19 vaccines. It was one of several expected protests across the country. Caryn Lieberman reports. COVID-19 hospital protests ‘a morale blow’ to Canada’s exhausted health-care workers REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8187816/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8187816/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?