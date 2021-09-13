Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 13 2021 6:39pm
02:25

COVID-19: Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Toronto General Hospital

Protesters gathered outside Toronto General Hospital to protest COVID-19 vaccines. It was one of several expected protests across the country. Caryn Lieberman reports.

