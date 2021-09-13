Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
September 13 2021 10:47am
04:22

Political analyst on current election look with one week to go

We’re just one week away from election day. USask political analyst Ken Coates joins Global News Morning with what he’s observed as we approach the final week of the campaign.

