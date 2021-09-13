Global News Morning Edmonton September 13 2021 10:39am 03:23 Hidden Treasures Art Studio Tour opens home studios to the public The annual Hidden Treasures Art Studio Tour invites people in the Edmonton area to visit some of their favourite local artists in the studios they work in. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8185952/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8185952/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?