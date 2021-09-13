Menu

The Morning Show
September 13 2021 10:27am
08:13

12-year-old political pundit’s predictions for the federal election

Political pundit Wyatt Sharpe joins The Morning Show to talk about his love for politics and his weekly show ‘Wyatt Sharpe Show.’

