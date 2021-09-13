The Morning Show September 13 2021 10:27am 08:13 12-year-old political pundit’s predictions for the federal election Political pundit Wyatt Sharpe joins The Morning Show to talk about his love for politics and his weekly show ‘Wyatt Sharpe Show.’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8185929/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8185929/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?