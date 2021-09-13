Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
September 13 2021 7:37am
05:52

The Seed Saving Project Launches Year 2

We check in with Emily Lawrence to find out more about The Seed Saver Project, a volunteer-run initiative where they create and share flower seed mixes comprised of saved seed from local gardeners.

Advertisement

Video Home