Global News Morning Toronto
September 10 2021 9:48am
05:21

Key takeaways from the final leaders’ debate

Global’s Mike Le Couteur breaks down the key takeaways from the final leaders’ debate, including criticisms of the format and how the leaders’ performances could shape the outcome of the election.

