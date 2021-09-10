Global News Morning Halifax September 10 2021 7:38am 06:02 Breakfast Club of Canada Launches New Campaign Due to the pandemic, more Canadian children are at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. The Breakfast Club of Canada has just launched a new campaign to deliver breakfast programs in the Maritimes, and across the country. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180227/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180227/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?