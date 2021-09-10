Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 10 2021 7:38am
06:02

Breakfast Club of Canada Launches New Campaign

Due to the pandemic, more Canadian children are at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. The Breakfast Club of Canada has just launched a new campaign to deliver breakfast programs in the Maritimes, and across the country.

