Global News Morning Montreal
September 10 2021 7:32am
05:18

“Cancer Thriver”

A fighter, a survivor and a role model to so many, Nalie Agustin has been very vocal about her cancer journey. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to share the latest chapter in her remarkable story.

