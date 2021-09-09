Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 9 2021 7:30pm
01:43

Health minister says Albertans will have ability to show COVID-19 vaccine status without mandating passport

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says his government will give Albertans the tools to show others their COVID-19 vaccine status but will not commit to proof of vaccine mandates in the province.

Advertisement

Video Home