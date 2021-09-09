Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 9 2021 6:15pm
02:13

TIFF kicks off in Toronto with COVID-19 modifications

A time where stars flood to Toronto for the TIFF, the annual film festival kicks off this year with added COVID-19 protocols. Erica Vella reports.

