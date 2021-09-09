Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 9 2021 6:15pm 02:13 TIFF kicks off in Toronto with COVID-19 modifications A time where stars flood to Toronto for the TIFF, the annual film festival kicks off this year with added COVID-19 protocols. Erica Vella reports. Toronto International Film Festival kicks off with more in-person screenings REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8179198/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8179198/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?