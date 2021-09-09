Menu

Canada
September 9 2021 5:02pm
01:53

Some Dalhousie University students express concerns over mandatory vaccine policy

Some Dalhousie students have expressed concerns that the universities’ mandatory vaccine policy has no effective measures in place to ensure their safety. Amber Fryday has more.

