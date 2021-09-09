Canada September 9 2021 5:02pm 01:53 Some Dalhousie University students express concerns over mandatory vaccine policy Some Dalhousie students have expressed concerns that the universities’ mandatory vaccine policy has no effective measures in place to ensure their safety. Amber Fryday has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8178859/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8178859/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?