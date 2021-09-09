Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 9 2021 8:14am
05:14

Global News Morning in Baddeck: Dawna Friesen

We check in with Global National anchor Dawna Friesen as she gets set for a live broadcast from Baddeck, NS on Thursday.

