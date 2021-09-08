Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 8 2021 9:37pm
17:13

Global News Hour at 6: Sept. 8

Angry mob pushes back against B.C.’s vaccine passport. Is it a nuisance or national security threat? Vaccine card confusion. Answering questions about how businesses will check your status. And an out of control driver terrifies the downtown crowd.

