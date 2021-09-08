Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 8 2021 6:20pm 01:53 Toronto around 336K vaccinations from 90% vaccination rate The race is on to get the final COVID-19 vaccine doses in arm to avoid the worst of the fourth wave. Matthew Bingley reports. Ontario reports under 600 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8176201/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8176201/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?