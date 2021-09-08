Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 8 2021 9:58am
04:29

Election Panel: A look ahead to the debates

Liberal strategist Omar Khan and Amanda Galbraith from Navigator share their insight on some of the biggest issues dominating the campaign trail ahead of the nationally televised leaders debates on Sept 8 and Sept 9.

