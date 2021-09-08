Global News Morning Toronto September 8 2021 9:58am 04:29 Election Panel: A look ahead to the debates Liberal strategist Omar Khan and Amanda Galbraith from Navigator share their insight on some of the biggest issues dominating the campaign trail ahead of the nationally televised leaders debates on Sept 8 and Sept 9. Rebel News wins court challenge after debates commission bars reporters REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174435/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174435/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?