Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 7 2021 8:58pm
02:44

B.C. government unveils ‘vaccine passport’ system

The B.C. government has unveiled the process to get a vaccination card, which will be necessary as of September 13th to get into thousands of non-essential businesses. Richard Zussman reports.

