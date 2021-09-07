Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 7 2021 7:02pm
01:58

Toronto working to relieve congestion as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels

With more drivers returning to the roads, the city is launching a new plan to try to relieve the congestion. But as Matthew Bingley reports, it concedes some issue won’t be getting better.

Advertisement

Video Home