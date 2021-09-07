Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
September 7 2021 11:06am
04:29

Alberta doctor and blogger shares tips on dealing with pandemic anxiety in kids

Dr. Stephanie Liu, author and University of Alberta Hospital physician, chats about how the pandemic has affected anxiety in little ones.

